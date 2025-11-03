Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 108,800 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the September 30th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 384.3% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.39. 156,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,950. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.1485 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th.

