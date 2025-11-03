What is Cormark’s Forecast for TSE:PIF FY2027 Earnings?

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIFFree Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a report issued on Friday, October 31st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

PIF opened at C$13.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.52. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.70 and a 1 year high of C$14.20. The stock has a market cap of C$273.21 million, a P/E ratio of -26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a 72-megawatt capacity geothermal facility (the San Jacinto Project), located in northwest Nicaragua.

