What is Cormark’s Forecast for TSE:PIF FY2027 Earnings?

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a report issued on Friday, October 31st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

PIF opened at C$13.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.52. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.70 and a 1 year high of C$14.20. The stock has a market cap of C$273.21 million, a P/E ratio of -26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a 72-megawatt capacity geothermal facility (the San Jacinto Project), located in northwest Nicaragua.

