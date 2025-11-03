White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Acquires 461 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 76.0% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 23,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 39,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,004,000 after buying an additional 30,497 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.20.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $281.31 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $291.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.00 and a 200-day moving average of $200.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,330 shares of company stock valued at $51,167,625. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

