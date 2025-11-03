White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $31,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 87.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 34.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of WTM opened at $1,910.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,821.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,798.45. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,648.00 and a 12-month high of $2,023.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, White Mountains Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

