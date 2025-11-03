World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Up 5.6% – Still a Buy?

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.55 and last traded at $134.6180. Approximately 42,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 41,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.47.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WRLD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.34 and a 200 day moving average of $159.83. The company has a quick ratio of 17.83, a current ratio of 24.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $741.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.35.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($2.25). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 10.00%.The company had revenue of $134.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $167,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,454.95. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 347,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.88, for a total value of $60,000,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,227,075.52. This trade represents a 89.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 351,855 shares of company stock valued at $60,798,681 in the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 570.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 876.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

