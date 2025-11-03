Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.8082, but opened at $0.87. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $0.8139, with a volume of 230 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 535.0%.
Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces.
