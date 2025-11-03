YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY) Short Interest Up 60.8% in October

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,900 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.37% of YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
FIVY traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,189. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -3.21.
The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (FIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an index of five stocks and five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.
