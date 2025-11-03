Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 58,000 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the September 30th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Yirendai in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Yirendai by 15.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 393,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 52,110 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Yirendai by 48.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Yirendai by 13.6% in the second quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Yirendai Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YRD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.57. 24,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,573. Yirendai has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $480.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.

Yirendai Announces Dividend

Yirendai ( NYSE:YRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yirendai had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $230.62 million during the quarter. Yirendai has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 741.0%. Yirendai’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yirendai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

