Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.15, but opened at $74.8782. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $74.8782, with a volume of 215 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZLDPF shares. Barclays raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Down 5.4%

The company has a current ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 15.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $16.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.72 by ($0.66). Zealand Pharma A/S had a net margin of 73.90% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

