95,540 Shares in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF $ALLW Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (NASDAQ:ALLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.93% of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,774,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,533,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 55,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $781,000.

SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF Stock Up 0.2%

SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

About SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF

The SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (ALLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund utilizes Bridgewaters All Weather strategy, diversifying across asset classes to manage risk and optimize returns in varying market conditions. The fund aims for long-term capital growth ALLW was launched on Mar 5, 2025 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (NASDAQ:ALLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.