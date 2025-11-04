A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in A. O. Smith by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in A. O. Smith by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $77.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $942.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

