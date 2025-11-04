Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.4286.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Zacks Research raised Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Aercap Stock Performance

AER opened at $130.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.95. Aercap has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $131.87.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Aercap’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aercap will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Aercap’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aercap

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Aercap in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aercap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Aercap by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

