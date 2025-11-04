Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,747,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,984,339,000 after acquiring an additional 107,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,680,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,903,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,520,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,003,000 after purchasing an additional 97,312 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,410,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,681,000 after buying an additional 447,734 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,357,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,743,000 after buying an additional 268,803 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,929. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $81.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.98 and a twelve month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $141.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.11.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

