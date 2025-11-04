Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 101.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $270.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.43. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $205.73 and a 1-year high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $346.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

