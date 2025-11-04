American International Group, Inc. $AIG Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in American International Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

American International Group Trading Down 0.0%

AIG opened at $78.92 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $88.07. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

