AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Insider Ronald Oscher Sells 26,290 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) insider Ronald Oscher sold 26,290 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. This trade represents a 39.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $204.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AME

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 129.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

