Amphenol (NYSE:APH) VP David Silverman Sells 120,000 Shares

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) VP David Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,625. The trade was a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.7%

APH stock opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.33. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 164,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,242,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 25.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

