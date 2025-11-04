Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. TD Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of AVGO opened at $362.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.47. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

