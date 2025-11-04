Analyzing Nature Wood Group (NASDAQ:NWGL) & Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) and Nature Wood Group (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Louisiana-Pacific has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nature Wood Group has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Louisiana-Pacific and Nature Wood Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Louisiana-Pacific 1 4 5 0 2.40 Nature Wood Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus price target of $110.57, indicating a potential upside of 28.32%. Given Louisiana-Pacific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Louisiana-Pacific is more favorable than Nature Wood Group.

94.7% of Louisiana-Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Louisiana-Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Louisiana-Pacific and Nature Wood Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Louisiana-Pacific 10.34% 18.67% 12.19% Nature Wood Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Louisiana-Pacific and Nature Wood Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Louisiana-Pacific $2.88 billion 2.08 $420.00 million $4.24 20.32 Nature Wood Group $21.54 million 1.12 -$8.73 million N/A N/A

Louisiana-Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Nature Wood Group.

Summary

Louisiana-Pacific beats Nature Wood Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Louisiana-Pacific



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products. Its Oriented Strand Board segment manufactures and distributes oriented strand board structural panel products comprising LP TechShield radiant barriers, LP WeatherLogic air and water barriers, LP Legacy premium sub-flooring products, LP NovaCore, LP FlameBlock fire-rated sheathing products, and LP TopNotch sub-flooring products. The LP South America segment manufactures and distributes oriented strand board structural panel and siding products. This segment distributes and sells related products for the region's transition to wood frame construction. It offers timber and timberlands and other products and services. sells its products primarily to retailers, wholesalers, and homebuilding and industrial businesses in North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Nature Wood Group



Nature Wood Group Limited, an integrated forestry company, engages in management and harvesting, and down-stream wood-processing and distribution activities. It operates in two divisions, Direct Purchase and Original Design Manufacturer Services; and Manufacturing segments. The company offers a range of products, including logs, decking and flooring products, sawn timber, recycled and synthesized charcoal, machine-made charcoal, and essential oils. It provides IT and business consultancy services. The company serves importers, retailers, and processors through its sales network in Europe, South Asia, South America, North America, and China. The company was formerly known as China Nature Wood Industry Group Limited and changed its name to Nature Wood Group Limited in September 2022. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Macau. Nature Wood Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Easy Bliss Limited.

