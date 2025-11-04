Analyzing Sable Offshore (SOC) and Its Competitors

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “OIL – US INTEGRTD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sable Offshore to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Get Sable Offshore alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “OIL – US INTEGRTD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Sable Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “OIL – US INTEGRTD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sable Offshore and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sable Offshore 2 0 6 0 2.50 Sable Offshore Competitors 393 1793 1973 83 2.41

Valuation & Earnings

Sable Offshore presently has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 281.92%. As a group, “OIL – US INTEGRTD” companies have a potential upside of 14.70%. Given Sable Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sable Offshore is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Sable Offshore and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sable Offshore N/A -$629.07 million -2.15 Sable Offshore Competitors $6.56 billion $947.96 million 26.41

Sable Offshore’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sable Offshore. Sable Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sable Offshore’s competitors have a beta of 12.44, meaning that their average share price is 1,144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sable Offshore and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sable Offshore N/A -88.48% -17.69% Sable Offshore Competitors 22.67% 11.93% 6.31%

Summary

Sable Offshore competitors beat Sable Offshore on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.