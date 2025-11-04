Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.4286.

ACHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 42,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $420,478.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 295,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,162.71. The trade was a 12.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eric Lentell sold 48,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $481,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 47,518 shares in the company, valued at $467,101.94. The trade was a 50.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 188,068 shares of company stock worth $1,848,708 in the last three months. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer Aviation by 45.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 169,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 23.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 9.9% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHR opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 22.30 and a current ratio of 22.30.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

