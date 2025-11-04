Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Aon plc $AON

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AON alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of AON by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of AON by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AON from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.21.

AON Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $339.63 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $323.73 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.