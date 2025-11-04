Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nucor were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of Nucor by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $148.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $170.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.Nucor’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,183,192. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,882.24. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,189. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

