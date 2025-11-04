Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Carrier Global by 50.8% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 552.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Finally, Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

