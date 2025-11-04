Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $29.76 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.9% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Broadcom by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,638,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,941,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,910 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $362.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $386.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

