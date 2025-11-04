Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $530,000 Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of PAA opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.73%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.