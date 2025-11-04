Assetmark Inc. Acquires 5,892 Shares of Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Insmed alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Insmed by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Insmed Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $186.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.17 and a 200 day moving average of $113.47. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Insmed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $197.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 24,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $3,492,498.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,848.78. The trade was a 30.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $881,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,035,841.60. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 152,657 shares of company stock worth $21,442,198 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Insmed from $139.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Insmed from $194.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Insmed from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSM

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.