Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Ball Corporation $BALL

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BALL. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Ball by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 73,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ball by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 118,168 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,597,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BALL. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Ball Trading Up 0.1%

BALL opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85. Ball Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 10,036 shares in the company, valued at $517,355.80. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

