Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Relx Plc $RELX

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 204.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,531 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Relx by 612.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Relx by 99.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Relx in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Relx by 325.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RELX. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

