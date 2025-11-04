Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,558 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $460.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $422.26 and its 200 day moving average is $388.13. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $478.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $445.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $449.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.53.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

