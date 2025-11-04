Assetmark Inc. Buys 63,720 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 227,571.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,720 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $697,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $53.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

