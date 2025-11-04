Assetmark Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,952 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,804,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 311,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 792,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 37.1% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

