Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $434.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.32. The company has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of -175.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.87 and a 12-month high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.37 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,561,800. This represents a 40.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $4,034,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,568,138.45. The trade was a 12.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,144 shares of company stock valued at $44,160,261. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $504.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $403.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $549.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.67.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

