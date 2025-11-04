Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.11% of NMI worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NMI by 15.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of NMI by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NMI by 1.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $43.20.

In other NMI news, Director Steven Scheid sold 19,926 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $783,291.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 78,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,917.60. The trade was a 20.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

