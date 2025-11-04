Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,923 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,051,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,987,000 after acquiring an additional 552,528 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23,884.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,359,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,937 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,380,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,654,000 after acquiring an additional 65,801 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,020,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,011,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after acquiring an additional 180,207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $70.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

