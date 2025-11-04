Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 384.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 140.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 312.2% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.42. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.03.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

