Atria Investments Inc Acquires 3,826 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $240,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 33,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period.
VCLT opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $79.47.
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
