Atria Investments Inc Acquires 4,813 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 463.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTRA opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

