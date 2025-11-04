Atria Investments Inc Buys 1,303 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total value of $196,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,775.30. This represents a 11.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $173.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.35 and a twelve month high of $197.82. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.61.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.90%.The business had revenue of $623.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.00.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

