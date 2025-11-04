Atria Investments Inc Buys 13,951 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,497,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 82,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 39,428 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 33,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

PULS opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $49.84.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

