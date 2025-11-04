Atria Investments Inc Buys 16,686 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $394,233,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,842,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,551,000 after acquiring an additional 100,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,637,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,600,000 after acquiring an additional 809,869 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,720,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

