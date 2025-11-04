Atria Investments Inc Buys 2,308 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.54.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of AVB stock opened at $175.33 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $166.73 and a one year high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $682.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 38.78%.During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.35 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.90 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

