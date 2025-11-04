Atria Investments Inc Buys 4,099 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.9% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $72,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 57,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 59.5% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 36,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $362.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $386.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.