Atria Investments Inc Buys 42,798 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November $FNOV

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 597.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,798 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.29% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 0.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. FWG Investments LLC. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.3% in the first quarter. FWG Investments LLC. now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 13.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter.

FNOV opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.65.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

