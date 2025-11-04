Atria Investments Inc Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.1% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $138.02 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.84 and a 200 day moving average of $123.92.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

