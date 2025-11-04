Atria Investments Inc Has $2.49 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,854,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,641 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $96,253,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $4,966,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 446,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,568,696.16. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 397,256 shares of company stock valued at $82,321,039 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $234.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.20 and a 200-day moving average of $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $237.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.