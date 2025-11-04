Atria Investments Inc Has $2.51 Million Position in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,189,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,813,445,000 after purchasing an additional 382,273 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,208,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,148,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,350,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Ares Management by 18.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,128,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,437,000 after acquiring an additional 174,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in Ares Management by 53.6% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 386,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,641,000 after acquiring an additional 134,778 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $24,946,933.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 311,728 shares in the company, valued at $56,965,174.72. The trade was a 30.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $35,078,061.63. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,424,538 shares in the company, valued at $254,693,149.02. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock worth $464,430,639 in the last ninety days. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $155.48 on Tuesday. Ares Management Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.63 and a 1 year high of $200.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 258.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Cfra Research raised shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.93.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

