Atria Investments Inc Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,549,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,095,000 after buying an additional 372,275 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,251,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 73.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,121,000 after purchasing an additional 112,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,560,000 after purchasing an additional 108,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.33. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on J. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

