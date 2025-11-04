Atria Investments Inc Increases Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 183.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 2,587.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 95,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.26. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.49%.The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.68 million. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $157,102.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,416.95. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $138,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,087,456.53. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,281 shares of company stock valued at $859,867. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

