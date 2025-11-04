Atria Investments Inc Increases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 383.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,795,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,600,000 after purchasing an additional 195,259 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $103.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day moving average is $102.96.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.